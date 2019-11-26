Williams Sonoma announced Tuesday it joined forces with Instant Pot to bring forward the special edition Star Wars Instant Pot collection.

"Transform ingredients into the best meals in minutes with Instant Pot machines, featuring your favorite galactic characters," the store's Facebook page stated.

Prices start at $99.95 for most variants, although the Chewbacca edition will set you back $119.95. Other characters/themes featured include R2-D2, Darth Vader, Stormtroopers and a smaller BB-8, which is the cheapest at $79.95.

By the way, in case you didn't know, Williams Sonoma also sells a Darth Vader Le Creuset round oven cast iron for $395 and a Hans Solo Le Creuset cast iron roaster for $450.

View the whole collection here if the force is with you and what not.

