EXCLUSIVE: One-On-One with Santa Claus

Before leaving for his global journey, Santa spoke with us about the busy holiday season.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Before delivering gifts around the world this Christmas, Santa Claus opened up about the busy holiday season. He said things have been crazy around the North Pole, but Mrs. Claus has kept him in check, and the elves have been doing what they do best - making toys.

Santa said the pandemic has not had a major impact on toy production, but it has limited the number of public gatherings this year. As for his favorite cookie, Santa said he loves them all!

If you're wondering about the Naughty and Nice Lists, not to worry. Santa said there's still time for all children, even the occasionally naughty kids, to make it onto the Nice List.

Santa said this is his favorite time of year, and he encourages everyone to embrace the magic of the holiday season.

I interviewed Santa Claus, this week! We talked about his busy schedule leading up to Christmas, how the pandemic has... Posted by Jay Plyburn WZZM on Thursday, December 23, 2021

