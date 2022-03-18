West Michigan dance instructor explains historical nature of Irish dance

Though it appears to be easy to do, there's a lot of work put into the craft. Plus, there's a lot of history behind each of the dances.

On the week of St. Patrick's Day, trying to get Irish dance lessons is next to impossible across West Michigan, especially if you haven't scheduled a session before now.

Though it appears to be easy to do, there's a lot of work put into the craft. Emma Jandernoa, the director of Hubbardston Irish Dance Troupe, explained there's some significant history behind the dances.

"Irish dancing started thousands of years ago in Ireland," Jandernoa said. "At the time, they were occupied, and it was wartime. They weren't supposed to be having any fun, and the soldiers would walk by their homes."

Jandernoa said the Irish would keep their hands by their sides and move their feet with a straight face, and Irish dancing was born.

"In true Irish form, it's a party," Jandernoa said.

Irish dance can be done socially or maybe for formal performances and competitions. At the Hubbardston Irish Dance Troupe, they don't compete, however, they are a traveling performance Troupe and perform at a wide variety of events, from schools to nursing homes, festivals to family parties, churches to children's hospitals.

According to DanceUs.org, there are six Irish dance styles. At the same time, it is important to note that within each of the six Irish dance styles.

The website states, there are only two dance style techniques: Ballet Up and Flat Down, which describes how Irish dancers use their feet in the six styles.

