Irish on Ionia returns to Grand Rapids for 10th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan's largest St. Patrick's Day party is back for its tenth year in Grand Rapids.

Hopcat is hosting the popular Irish on Ionia event with a full day of music, food and beer on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Presale tickets for the event are available from Feb. 11 through 17 for $20. After presale, ticket prices go up to $25 from Feb. 18 through March 17. Day of tickets are available for $30, while supplies last.

VIP (Very Irish Person) packages will be on sale for $65 and include Fast Pass VIP Credentials that allow re-entry, an annual Irish on Ionia t-shirt, a commemorative 22 ounce mug and a pair of Irish on Ionia drinking gloves.

And if you only want to check out Irish on Ionia for a few hours, they offer an After Dark Ticket for $15 that lets you join the fun after 7 p.m.

There will be a variety of Irish-themed entertainment including performances by Crossbow, Ironwood, Leprecons and Wakefire. There will also be live DJs playing dance music throughout the day alongside dancers and street performers.

Irish food and Irish-themed cocktails will also be available for purchase at Irish on Ionia.

