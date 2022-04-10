Jack White is coming to Van Andel Arena April 10

'The Supply Chain Issues Tour' will be White's first time headlining a show in four years.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jack White and special guest Olivia Jean are coming to the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids for "The Supply Chain Issues Tour."

The show is on Sunday, April 10 at 8 p.m. and will feature new songs from Jack White's newest album, "Fear of The Dawn," which drops on April 8.

White is releasing two albums in 2022, with the second coming out on July 22, titled "Entering Heaven Alive."

"The Supply Chain Issues Tour" will be White's first time headlining a show since 2018.

Tickets may be purchased at the Van Andel Arena box office or on-line at Ticketmaster.com. There is a six ticket limit on every order. The event is a mobile only ticketing event.

Phones are not allowed in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, Yondr will have staff available to help you put your phone in a lockable pouch which you keep throughout the night.

