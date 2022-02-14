Jason Aldean coming to Van Andel Arena in October

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Multi-Platinum entertainer Jason Aldean announced that he will be kicking off his Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour in July and will be stopping in Grand Rapids in October.
The 34-city trek launches on July 15 in Scranton, Penn. with special guests Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver.
The Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour will be stopping at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Oct. 8.
“I’m ready to get back out and feel the nights come alive,” Aldean said. “We are already thinking about the setlist…there will be some songs off the new record like ‘Rock And Roll Cowboy,’ which felt like a great tour name because it's all about knowing you belong on the road."
Tickets go on sale for the “Aldean Army” fan club on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available to the general public on Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased at JasonAldean.com.
Aldean's new double album "Georgia" comes out on April 22.
