Jason Aldean coming to Van Andel Arena in October

The Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour is coming to Grand Rapids with special guests Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Multi-Platinum entertainer Jason Aldean announced that he will be kicking off his Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour in July and will be stopping in Grand Rapids in October.

The 34-city trek launches on July 15 in Scranton, Penn. with special guests Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver.

The Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour will be stopping at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Oct. 8.

“I’m ready to get back out and feel the nights come alive,” Aldean said. “We are already thinking about the setlist…there will be some songs off the new record like ‘Rock And Roll Cowboy,’ which felt like a great tour name because it's all about knowing you belong on the road."

Tickets go on sale for the “Aldean Army” fan club on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available to the general public on Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at JasonAldean.com.

Aldean's new double album "Georgia" comes out on April 22.

Just announced! The #RockNRollCowboyTour presented by Wolf Moon Bourbon kicks off in July with special guests @GabbyBarrett_ and @JohnMorgan95. Tickets go on sale to the general public THIS Friday, Feb 18 at 10am local venue time. https://t.co/5MdG2EJRw9 pic.twitter.com/IBbfZXrgIs — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) February 14, 2022

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.