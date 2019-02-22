GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Country artist Jason Aldean will be bringing his 'Dirt Road Anthem' to Van Andel Arena with his Ride All Night tour on May 10, 2019. The Lineup of special guests include Kane Brown, Carly Pearce and and Dee Jay Silver.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1.

Tickets will be available at the Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place® box offices, online at Ticketmaster.com, and charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

