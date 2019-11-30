GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — "Last of the Red Hot Lovers," a comedy written by Neil Simon, is coming to Spectrum Theater this week. Directed by G.M. (Bud) Thompson, this is the latest from Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids.

The show opens at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4 and runs on Dec. 5, 7, 11, 12 and 14. The show also runs at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8. You can also go to their last dress rehearsal at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3 for $5.

Tickets:

General Admission: $28

Senior Citizens: $25

Student Tickets: $10 with student ID

Group Rates are available (advance tickets only)

Spectrum Theater is located on the campus of GRCC in downtown Grand Rapids at 160 Fountain St. NE.

For more information on the show click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.