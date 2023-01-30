Jo Dee Messina coming to Grand Rapids this February

The 'Heads Carolina, Tails California' singer is coming to The Intersection on Feb. 23, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — CMA award-winning and GRAMMY-nominated country artist Jo Dee Messina has booked a Grand Rapids tour stop this winter.

Scheduled for Feb. 23, Jo Dee will rock The Intersection at 8 p.m.

The "Heads Carolina, Tails California" singer has 9 no. 1 hits and 16 Top 40 songs under her belt, including "Bye, Bye" and "Lesson in Leavin'."

Tickets start at $30.

You can buy tickets here.

The Intersection has been hosting live music since 1972. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, the venue has five stages varying in size.

