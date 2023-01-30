x
Jo Dee Messina coming to Grand Rapids this February

The 'Heads Carolina, Tails California' singer is coming to The Intersection on Feb. 23, 2023.
Credit: Mark Humphrey/Invision/AP
Jo Dee Messina performs "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — CMA award-winning and GRAMMY-nominated country artist Jo Dee Messina has booked a Grand Rapids tour stop this winter. 

Scheduled for Feb. 23, Jo Dee will rock The Intersection at 8 p.m.

The "Heads Carolina, Tails California" singer has 9 no. 1 hits and 16 Top 40 songs under her belt, including "Bye, Bye" and "Lesson in Leavin'." 

Tickets start at $30. 

You can buy tickets here

The Intersection has been hosting live music since 1972. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, the venue has five stages varying in size. 

   

