Jo Dee Messina coming to Grand Rapids this February

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — CMA award-winning and GRAMMY-nominated country artist Jo Dee Messina has booked a Grand Rapids tour stop this winter.
Scheduled for Feb. 23, Jo Dee will rock The Intersection at 8 p.m.
The "Heads Carolina, Tails California" singer has 9 no. 1 hits and 16 Top 40 songs under her belt, including "Bye, Bye" and "Lesson in Leavin'."
Tickets start at $30.
You can buy tickets here.
The Intersection has been hosting live music since 1972. Located in downtown Grand Rapids, the venue has five stages varying in size.
