John Ball Zoo closes for the season on Nov. 20

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — There's only a couple more weekends left in the season to enjoy the John Ball Zoo.

The last day the zoo is open this year is Sunday, Nov. 20, but there is still a lot you can do before it closes its doors for the winter.

Patrons can still enjoy the "Washed Ashore" traveling art exhibition which showcases 16 sculptures made entirely of trash that has been found washed up on beaches. That exhibit will be available to view through Monday, Nov. 14.

The Illumizoo will also continue to run on select nights through Wednesday, Nov. 16.

After the zoo closes, zookeepers will still be hard at work taking care of the animals and preparing new habitats. The zoo will also be setting up their new Pygmy hippo exhibition, working on the Eastern Box Turtles head-starting program and improving the wildlife trail infrastructure.

“Throughout the winter season, John Ball Zoo will be working hard to care for our beloved animals, make updates to our world-class park and expand the Zoo’s ability to provide quality, engaging education opportunities on sustainability, animal care and conservation,” said Peter D’Arienzo, CEO of John Ball Zoo. “Even though we are closed to the general public, it does not mean that our commitment lets up. We remain dedicated to our animals, our community and conservation efforts to safeguard wildlife and wild places.”

The zoo will also be open for some "Behind the Scenes" experiences throughout the winter months. You can visit the zoo’s website to book an experience or contact the Education Department at (616) 336-4302 or education@jbzoo.org.

The zoo will reopen in the spring on Friday, March 24, 2023.

