John Oliver coming to DeVos Performance Hall this October

The Emmy award-winning writer and comedian brings his live show to Grand Rapids on Friday, Oct. 13. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 8.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — TV comedian John Oliver is bringing his live tour to DeVos Performance Hall this fall.

The host of the HBO show Last Week Tonight with John Oliver will be in Grand Rapids on Friday, Oct. 13, organizers said Wednesday.

Between breaks from his television hosting duties, Oliver returns to his first love of stand-up.

From 2006 to 2013, Oliver was a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.

He also starred in his first stand-up special John Oliver: Terrifying Times before going on to host four seasons of his own stand-up series for Comedy Central, John Oliver’s New York Stand Up Show.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.