Kentwood 'Glow in the Park' event returns this October

This annual event is on Saturday, Oct. 15 and kicks off at 7 p.m. in the park and lasts until 9 p.m. with glowing fun for all ages.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Light up the night at Kentwood's family-friendly "Glow in the Park" event coming to Pinewood Park in October.

This annual event is on Saturday, Oct. 15 and kicks off at 7 p.m. in the park and lasts until 9 p.m. with glowing fun for all ages.

The park and playground and everyone attending will be lit up with tons of glowing materials. There are several activities scheduled including light-up playground games, a dance party, costume contest, a fun run/walk food and more.

The fun run/walk begins at 7:30 p.m. and is available for anyone who is attending. You can run or walk between .3 and 1 mile.

Mark your calendars for our annual Glow in the Park on Saturday, October 15! This fun glow-themed event takes place from 7-9pm at Pinewood Park and includes light-up playground games, a dance party, costume contest, fun run/walk, food and more. Cost of basic event registration is $5 which includes entry and glow supplies. For individuals who also want an event t-shirt, registration is $20 and includes a goody bag with glow materials. But you'll need to register before September 30 to guarantee a shirt. Get the details and sign up online at www.kentwood.us/GlowInThePark Posted by City of Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department on Sunday, September 18, 2022

The event has two price options:

$5 registration - includes entry and glow supplies.

$20 registration - includes entry, event t-shirt, goody bag with glow supplies.

Supplies are limited for the $20 registration. To guarantee you'll get a shirt, you'll need to register before Sept. 30.

Learn more about the event and register here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.