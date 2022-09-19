Kentwood 'Glow in the Park' event returns this October

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Light up the night at Kentwood's family-friendly "Glow in the Park" event coming to Pinewood Park in October.
This annual event is on Saturday, Oct. 15 and kicks off at 7 p.m. in the park and lasts until 9 p.m. with glowing fun for all ages.
The park and playground and everyone attending will be lit up with tons of glowing materials. There are several activities scheduled including light-up playground games, a dance party, costume contest, a fun run/walk food and more.
The fun run/walk begins at 7:30 p.m. and is available for anyone who is attending. You can run or walk between .3 and 1 mile.
The event has two price options:
- $5 registration - includes entry and glow supplies.
- $20 registration - includes entry, event t-shirt, goody bag with glow supplies.
Supplies are limited for the $20 registration. To guarantee you'll get a shirt, you'll need to register before Sept. 30.
Learn more about the event and register here.
