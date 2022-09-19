x
Kentwood 'Glow in the Park' event returns this October

Credit: City of Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Light up the night at Kentwood's family-friendly "Glow in the Park" event coming to Pinewood Park in October.

The park and playground and everyone attending will be lit up with tons of glowing materials. There are several activities scheduled including light-up playground games, a dance party, costume contest, a fun run/walk food and more.

The fun run/walk begins at 7:30 p.m. and is available for anyone who is attending. You can run or walk between .3 and 1 mile.

Posted by City of Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department on Sunday, September 18, 2022

The event has two price options:

  • $5 registration - includes entry and glow supplies.
  • $20 registration - includes entry, event t-shirt, goody bag with glow supplies.

Supplies are limited for the $20 registration. To guarantee you'll get a shirt, you'll need to register before Sept. 30.

Learn more about the event and register here.

