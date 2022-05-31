Kentwood Summer Concert Series kicks off in June

Eight bands will be performing Thursday nights over nine weeks at Kentwood City Hall.

KENTWOOD, Mich — The City of Kentwood has announced the lineup for the 2022 Summer Concert Series.

The entirely free concert series kicks off on June 16 and takes place on Thursday nights in June, July and August.

The concerts will be held on the lawn behind Kentwood City Hall and will run from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

There will be food trucks on site for the concerts and guests can also bring their own snacks and beer or wine to the shows.

Guests are also encouraged to bring a blanket or chair.

City of Kentwood 2022 Summer Concert Series Lineup

The Kentwood Farmers Market will also take place on the same day of the concerts this summer. The Farmers Market is held in the City Hall parking lot on Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

“We’re excited to offer our popular Summer Concert Series and farmers market on the same evenings again this year,” said Val Romeo, Kentwood Parks and Recreation director. “Community members can gather for fresh foods and fresh tunes all summer long.”

Where to park for Kentwood Summer Concert Series

Kentwood City Hall, 4900 Breton Rd SE

Kent District Library – Kentwood Branch, 4950 Breton Ave. SE

Kentwood Justice Center, 4740 Walma SE

Kentwood Public Works, 5068 Breton SE

Kentwood Baptist Church, 2875 52nd St

Street parking in nearby neighborhoods

The concerts will also be livestreamed by WKTV, a community access channel covering the communities of Wyoming, Kentwood and Gaines Township.

