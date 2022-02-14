Kevin Hart announces 'Reality Check Tour' coming to Van Andel Arena

Kevin Hart is bringing his comedy show to Grand Rapids in July.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kevin Hart announced that he will be coming to Van Andel Arena for his "Reality Check Tour" in July.

This is his first major tour in more than four years and the Pollstar Comedy Touring Artist Of The Decade is ready to get back on the road.

“I am hype as s--- to go back out on tour. There is nothing better than making people laugh, I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins. I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest. Go get your tickets and come ready to have a good night!”, said Hart about his upcoming tour.

Hart will be making a stop at Van Andel Arena on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. at VanAndelArena.com.

Fans will also have access to a special Live Nation presale beginning Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 17 at 10 p.m.

Hart will also be stopping at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Friday, July 15 at 7 p.m.

