Last minute Father’s Day gift ideas

Some locally owned shops are offering unique gifts for all the dads out there.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - If you have not purchased a Father’s Day gift yet, don’t worry! We found a few locally owned businesses that say their products and services will make the perfect gift.

If you’re looking for a fun and unique activity to do with your dad, check out Wood-Splitters Axe Throwing in Grand Rapids.

“It doesn't matter if your dad was an athlete or if your dad was a non-athlete, everyone can do it,” owner Derek Lofquist said. “Axe throwing is darts on steroids. That’s the best way to kind of explain it. New and fun is kind of what got us into this, because in my opinion, it's the easiest thing to sell in America. And people are looking for fun things to do. This is something different. The success level that we have here is really high. I kind of have a deal - if you can't land an ax, it's free. We've had a few thousand people in here, and I've never paid it out once. The instruction level that we have here, we call it the professional level. We take it really seriously. We don't have an age restriction, just a parental restriction. As long as the kids can listen, then they can do it.”

With 14 lanes and 28 targets, Lofquist said his facility can host lots of people at once.

“He can do it by himself if they wanted to send him to do something, or it's something great to do with mom as well,” he said. “Grab some friends. All you need to do is just show up, and we take care of everything. It's super simple.”

If your dad likes the great outdoors, grab him some gear from Bill and Paul’s Sporthaus. This Grand Rapids shop has an impressive selection of sporting goods equipment.

“In the summertime we focus on paddle sports, hiking, camping, all those outdoor related activities,” sales manager JJ Ferrington said. “In winter we focus on your winter sports – skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, all of that. We have a lot to choose from, so anything from hiking to camping and backpacking. We've got your car camping, chairs to sit around fire pits and roast hot dogs or s'mores.”

The shop also has a lot of clothing to choose from.

“We’ve got everything from trail to tavern as I call it,” Ferrington said. “We’ve got comfortable pants and multilayer tops and bottoms to keep you cool and comfortable on the trail. Wick moisture away, stretchy clothing too, so if you're hobbling over rocks and everything like that, it moves with you.”

If you like the sound of clothing, but you’re looking for something a little fancier, head over to Fitzgerald’s Men’s Store in Breton Village.

“Fitzgerald's is a men's wear only specialty store,” consultant Larry Dykhouse said. “41 years in business, locally owned all those 41 years with the same owners. Specialty stores in America are called that because they're special, and it's not just the merchandise they carry, but it's the staff, the service, the onsite tailoring. And customers are just treated with lots of tender love and care.”

The store carries everything from casual clothing and colorful belts to high end suits and shoes.

“When men come into a store, they either come in for a need or I want, and you've got to have both,” Dykhouse said. “The reason customers like to shop here is not just because of the merchandise selection, but it's the service.”

You can even make sure your dad smells good this Father’s Day, with some help from the guys at Samson’s Barbershop in Kalamazoo.

“I would say right now our most exciting product that we have out for a dad, I would say the solid cologne is a real twist on what people are used to typically,” co-owner Adam Munch said. “I think cologne is always a classic Father's Day gift, but the solid part just makes it a little bit different. Our original has bergamot, sandalwood, amber, frankincense. It's a much brighter, cleaner, lighter scent.”

“It's a full year type of product, because it has a rich warm fragrance, and it also is citrusy which is where he's saying that fruitiness can come out,” co-owner Jake Hamlet said. “As the day goes on, you tend to feel every form of fragrance, you can sense it throughout the day.”

Samson’s also offers a variety of hair care products, all made locally.

“The products are available really all over the Midwest and starting to be all over the world,” Munch said. “In Grand Rapids, our big ones are JRK studios, we're at REVA Salon on Thornapple, Zach's Barber shop is a really great partnership. We’re as far north as Elk Rapids in Canada, and as far south as Australia.”

