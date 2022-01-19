Annual comedy festival returns in-person March 15-20

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Laughfest has announced some of its headliners for the 2022 comedy festival, which will return to its in-person format this year.

The festival will kick off on March 15th with the annual Red Door Gala and continue through March 20th.

The festival benefits Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, which provides free emotional healthcare to children, adults, families, and friends on any kind of cancer journey or those grieving the death of someone in their life due to any cause.

Here are some of the headliners for this year's festival:

Justin Willman

A magician, comedian and host of the hit show Cupcake Wars on Food Network, will perform at Gilda’s Club 20th Anniversary Red Door Gala on March 15 at the Steelcase Ballrooms at DeVos Place. In 2018, Willman premiered his six-episode magic series on Netflix entitled Magic for Humans with Justin Willman. In March 2020, as Covid spread across the globe, Willman debuted Magic for Humans @Home, a virtual show, which has garnered an audience of over 500,000 people.

Charlie Berens

The Emmy-winning mind behind the comedic news series Manitowac Minute will be performing Thursday, March 17 at 7 p.m. at Fountain Street Church. Charlie is a frequent collaborator on Funny or Die and his viral clips like “If Jack Dawson Was Really from Wisonsin” have been viewed by over 13 million people. Since starting his now viral series Manitowic Minute in 2017, Charlie has gone on to garner 550,000 Facebook followers and hundreds of millions of views.

Fortune Feimster

Returning this year with her 2 Sweet 2 Salty show on Friday, March 18 at 7 & 9:30 p.m. at Fountain Street Church. After her 2020 LaughFest show was cancelled, the stand-up comedian, writer, and actor is excited to show off some new material. Her first special, Sweet & Salty is available for streaming on Netflix. She has been cast in roles on shows like The Mindy Project, NBC series Champions, and the movie Office Christmas Party. Other guest appearances include hit TV shows like Dear White People, Idiotsitter, Workaholics, Drunk History, and @Midnight.

Tone Bell

The actor, writer and comedian will be at the Listening Room on Saturday March 19 & Sunday March 20 at 7 & 9 p.m. Tone Bell starred as John Levy in the award-winning film The U.S. vs Billie Holliday. His other roles include playing Richard Pryor in BET’s American Soul. He has acted opposite Nina Dobrev in two works including CBS TV show Fam and movie Dog Days. Tone has been co-starring alongside Kathy Bates in the Netflix original comedy Disjointed and guest-starring on HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Maria Bamford

Star of the Netflix comedy series Lady Dynamite will be performing on Saturday, March 19 at 7 & 9:30 p.m, at the Wealthy Theatre. Maria has starred in multiple one-hour long specials: Weakness Is the Brand, Old Baby, and Maria Bamford, the Special, Special, Special! She is the creator, writer, and only actor of the hit web series The Maria Bamford Show. Maria is known for her voiceover work in Big Mouth, BoJack Horseman, Adventure Time, Bob’s Burgers, Legend of Korra, Puss in Boots, and more. She has also played recurring characters in the TV show Arrested Development and American sitcom Fresh Off the Boat.

The Clean Comedy Showcase

The Clean Comedy Showcase will be going on March 16, 17 & 18 at 7 & 9:30 p.m. at the Wealthy Theatre. This show will be a suitable for the whole family to enjoy. The Clean Comedy showcase features five different comedians performing clean shows that are non-vulgar and sure to make everyone laugh. LeClerc Andre will be performing, Jessi Campbell will return, in addition to shows from Dr. Leighann Lord, Dwayne Perkins and Gianmarco Soresi.

Tickets for all events will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. by searching LaughFest at ticketmaster.com, or by calling 616-735-HAHA (4242).

This year’s festival will feature nearly 50 events, social media contests and seriously fun and funny events for all ages. In addition to headlining acts, there will free events such as Seriously Funny Adventure Challenge, Sunday Night Funnies, Kids Joke, Family Improv, You Have Two Minutes: Brian Kelly's Favorite LaughFest Portraits, Laughter Yoga, Recovery Showcase, All Ya’ll Showcase, Drum it Out, and more.

