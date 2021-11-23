LaughFest returns in person for 2022 Festival

After being virtual in 2021, LaughFest returns to Grand Rapids in person in March 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a virtual event this year, LaughFest has plans to return in person next year.

Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, a non-profit that supports free cancer and grief support programs, has organized the event for years.

Scheduled for March 16-20, 2022, proceeds from the tickets will make sure the organization's services remain free and available to anyone who needs them.

Though headlining artists will be announced in early 2022, gift certificates for the 2022 festival will be available for purchase starting in December.

Certificates will be available to purchase by calling 616-735-HAHA (4242).

This year’s festival will feature nearly 50 events, social media contests and events for all ages.

“After being virtual in 2021, we are excited to return live and in person,” said Zack Berends, events and festival manager for Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids and Gilda’s LaughFest.

“From the festival’s beginning, our goal has been to bring laughter to West Michigan during the gray days of March and raise visibility and funds for Gilda’s Club mission. Our team has been working behind the scenes since the close of LaughFest 2021 to bring a safe festival back in 2022 that continues to inspire community togetherness and laughter for the health of it.”

Many LaughFest fan favorites will be returning such as the Clean Comedy Showcase, nationally known comedians, Laughter Yoga, Kids Joke and more.

Also returning is the Laughter Rx Symposium, a conference with continuing education credit opportunities for health care professionals, which will return in a hybrid format with in-person and virtual attendance options.

