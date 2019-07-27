GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —

Friends of Grand Rapids Parks hosted an event on Thursday to bring free books to neighbors around the city.

Community members were invited to Highland Park to help them construct, paint and decorate a "tiny library" to hold free books.

It will be a part of the nationwide Little Free Library community, where you "take a book, and share a book."

Thursday's event wasn't the only opportunity to get creative.

Here are the next Little Free Library build days around Grand Rapids

Joe Taylor Park, July 30

Friends of Grand Rapids Parks hopes that these libraries "will encourage reading, draw people back into their neighborhood parks, and remind our community of the importance of trees," they said in a Facebook post.

You can find more information about these upcoming events on their Facebook page.

