Looking for a last minute Halloween costume? Hit the thrift shop.

The One Shop Thrift Market is selling Halloween costumes for 50% off.

Don’t worry, 13 is ON YOUR SIDE, helping you pick out that last-minute Halloween costume and for a low price, too.

The One Shop Thrift Market has two locations, one in Grand Rapids and another in Holland. Not only are they offering 50% off all traditional Halloween costumes, they’re also showing us how to get creative and put together your own costumes using everyday clothing.

The organization uses profits to give back to the local community, but has also partnered with a church in Zambia supporting orphans and widows in Africa. For more details, visit The One Shop Thrift Market Facebook page.

