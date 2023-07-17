Luke Bryan to stop in Allegan County, Michigan as part of Farm Tour 2023

ALLEGAN, Michigan — Country Music artist Luke Bryan announced he's returning to southwest Michigan for another Farm Tour 2023 stop.
Fans will be able to "Kick the Dust Up" at John Schaendorf Diary Farm in Hopkins, which is an Allegan County village on Sept. 16.
Presale tickets start July 18 at 10 a.m. for those who sign up here.
The artist was previously in Michigan for his farm tour in Fowlerville, Michigan at Kubiak Family Farms in 2022.
Bryan hosts a concert series each fall as a way to give back to local farming communities.
You can learn more about the tour here.
