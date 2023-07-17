x
Luke Bryan to stop in Allegan County, Michigan as part of Farm Tour 2023

On Sept. 16, country music artist Luke Bryan will host a concert at the Schaendorf Dairy Farm in Allegan County. Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Credit: Getty Images
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Luke Bryan performs on stage for day 4 of the 2019 CMA Music Festival on June 09, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

ALLEGAN, Michigan — Country Music artist Luke Bryan announced he's returning to southwest Michigan for another Farm Tour 2023 stop. 

Fans will be able to "Kick the Dust Up" at John Schaendorf Diary Farm in Hopkins, which is an Allegan County village on Sept. 16. 

Presale tickets start July 18 at 10 a.m. for those who sign up here. 

The artist was previously in Michigan for his farm tour in Fowlerville, Michigan at Kubiak Family Farms in 2022. 

Bryan hosts a concert series each fall as a way to give back to local farming communities. 

You can learn more about the tour here

JUST ANNOUNCED! Allegan, MI on Sept 16th will be included as a stop on #FarmTour2023! Nut House members get first access to tickets tomorrow at 10am local time. Not a member, sign up now.

Posted by Luke Bryan on Monday, July 17, 2023

