Maroon 5 is coming to Grand Rapids in August

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Maroon 5 kick off the next leg in their world tour on May 5 and they announced that they are making a stop at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids in August.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning band is celebrating its 20th anniversary as a band during the tour. Maroon 5 debuted its first album, "Songs About Jane," on June 25, 2002, and it has sold over 20 million records since then.

This new leg of their world tour kicks off in the Egypt and lands in North America in June.

Maroon 5 is set to play Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on August 17 at 7:30 p.m. The Grand Rapids show at Van Andel Arena is the only show in Michigan, but the band will stop at two more locations in the Midwest with shows in Saint Paul, MN and Green Bay, WI.

Tickets go on sale to the general public for the Grand Rapids show on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m.

Pre-sale tickets are also available through several different sources leading up to the general sale of tickets on April 29.

Maroon 5 Ticket Sale Dates

Maroon 5 fan club pre-sale: Tuesday, April 26 at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. Spotify and Live Nation pre-sale: Wednesday, April 27 at 10 a.m.

Wednesday, April 27 at 10 a.m. Local pre-sale: Thursday, April 28 at 10 a.m.

Thursday, April 28 at 10 a.m. General public sale: Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m.

For more information about pre-sale tickets and to purchase tickets, visit Maroon5.com or VanAndelArena.com.

