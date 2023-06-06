Matt Rife adds second show to tour stop in Grand Rapids

TikTok star and comedian, Matt Rife, has added a second show to his ProbleMATTic World Tour stop in Grand Rapids. Tickets go on sale soon.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you missed your chance this morning to grab tickets to see TikTok star and comedian, Matt Rife, we have good news for you!

After his show at DeVos Performance Hall in February sold out in less than four hours, Rife has added a second show the same night at 10 p.m.

DeVos Performance Hall announced the second engagement at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday after the original show sold out entirely during a presale event.

The venue says that tickets for the show on Thursday, Feb 8, 2024 at 10 p.m. will go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available at TicketMaster.com.

DeVos Performance Hall posted the announcement on an event page for the original show, but the post already has huge engagement.

The second show will likely be as popular as the first, with similar issues for fans looking to get tickets.

Many fans went to Facebook to complain about the poor service and possible scalper activity of the ProbleMATTic World Tour's presale event on Tuesday.

Rife has over 14 million followers on TikTok and billions of views on his standup videos.

He is known for interacting with the audience and his quick wit which lets him turn almost any interaction into a joke.

Rife has two self-produced comedy specials available on YouTube, "Only Fans" and "Matthew Steven Rife."

Rife's promo video for the ProbleMATTic World Tour boasts some star power with a couple of cameo appearances from a major Hollywood power couple.

