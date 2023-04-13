Meijer Gardens announces Summer Concerts lineup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Frederik Meijer Gardens has announced the lineup for their 2023 Summer Concert Series.
The Summer Concert Series is bringing back some favorites from years past and featuring some new acts at the venue.
The 1,900 seat amphitheater will host 30 unique shows from June through September that will feature musical acts from the past six decades spanning multiple genres.
Tickets go on sale April 22 for a members-only presale and the general public will be able to purchase tickets starting on May 6.
Members-only presale
Members of Frederik Meijer Gardens can purchase tickets during a presale event from 9 a.m. on April 22 through midnight on May 5.
There is a limit of eight tickets per show, per transaction. Tickets can be purchased:
- Online at Etix.com (preferred method): handling fee of $15 per order
- By phone at 800-514-etix (3849): handling fee of $15 per order
Public ticket sale
Public ticket sales begin at 9 a.m. on May 6.
There is a limit of eight tickets per show, per transaction. Tickets can be purchased:
- Online at Etix.com (preferred method): handling fee of $5 per order (not per ticket) and convenience fee of $5.25 per ticket applies to all sales.
- By phone at 800-514-etix (3849): handling fee of $5 per order (not per ticket) and convenience fee of $5.25 per ticket applies to all sales.
Ticket prices for each show are listed below.
Meijer Gardens 2023 Summer Concert Series Lineup
Nickel Creek with Gaby Moreno
- Date: June 8
- Tickets: $67 presale | $70 member | $72 public
O.A.R.
- Date: June 11
- Tickets: $79 presale | $82 member | $84 public
Michael Franti & Spearhead with The Dip
- Date: June 15
- Tickets: $58 presale | $61 member | $63 public
Tegan and Sara with Dragonette
- Date: June 16
- Tickets: $59 presale | $62 member | $64 public
The Wood Brothers with Shovels & Rope
- Date: June 18
- Tickets: $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public
Peter Frampton
- Date: June 19
- Tickets: $94 presale | $97 member | $99 public
Lyle Lovett and his Large Band
- Date: June 21
- Tickets: $69 presale | $72 member | $74 public
Buddy Guy - Damn Right Farewell with Ally Venable
- Date: June 23
- Tickets: $74 presale | $77 member | $79 public
Greensky Bluegrass
- Date: June 28
- Tickets: $64 presale | $67 member | $69 public
Umphrey’s McGee
- Date: July 2
- Tickets: $59 presale | $62 member | $64 public
Jenny Lewis with Jenny O and Hayden Pedigo
- Date: July 10
- Tickets: $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public
Tommy Emmanuel, CGP with The Jerry Douglas Band
- Date: July 12
- Tickets: $42 presale | $45member | $47 public
Trombone Shorty + Mavis Staples
- Date: July 19
- Tickets: $80 presale | $83 member | $85 public
Ben Folds with the Grand Rapids Symphony
- Date: July 20
- Tickets: $78 presale | $81 member | $83 public
First Aid Kit with The Weather Station
- Date: July 21
- Tickets: $47 presale | $50 member | $52 public
Andy Grammar
- Date: July 23
- Tickets: $52 presale | $55 member | $57public
Melissa Etheridge with ZZ Ward
- Date: July 24
- Tickets: $74 presale | $77 member | $79 public
Amos Lee with the Grand Rapids Symphony
- Date: July 26
- Tickets: $78 presale | $81 member | $83 public
The Revivalists + Band of Horses
- Date: July 31
- Tickets: $79 presale | $82 member | $84 public
Orville Peck
- Date: August 2
- Tickets: $52 presale | $55 member | $57 public
Boz Scaggs + Keb’ Mo’
- Date: August 3
- Tickets: $89 presale | $92 member | $94 public
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with S.G. Goodman
- Date: August 6
- Tickets: $96 presale | $99 member | $101 public
Train with Thunderstorm Artis
- Date: August 7
- Tickets: $100 presale | $103 member | $105 public
An Evening With Dark Star Orchestra
- Date: August 10
- Tickets: $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public
Three Dog Night
- Date: August 13
- Tickets: $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public
The Swell Season featuring Markéta Irglová & Glen Hansard
- Date: August 17
- Tickets: $60 presale | $63 member | $65 public
Maren Morris with Carter Faith
- Date: August 18
- Tickets: $99 presale | $102 member | $104 public
Joss Stone with Stephen Wilson Jr.
- Date: August 20
- Tickets: $65 presale | $68 member | $70 public
The Beach Boys
- Date: August 21
- Tickets: $75 presale | $78 member | $80 public
Guster
- Date: September 15
- Tickets: $49 presale | $52 member | $54 public
“We are extremely thankful to Fred and Lena Meijer, Fifth Third Bank, Harvey Lexus of Grand Rapids, Corewell Health, Steve and Amy Van Andel, the Grand Rapids Symphony and all our sponsors for their commitment in helping make this series possible and allowing us to welcome more people to experience the arts at Meijer Gardens,” said Charles Burke, President & CEO of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.
“We are delighted to present another summer of live music in the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater.”
