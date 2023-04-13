x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Meijer Gardens announces Summer Concerts lineup

The Summer Concert Series is bringing back some favorites from years past and featuring some new acts at the venue.
Credit: Kevin Huver Photography

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Frederik Meijer Gardens has announced the lineup for their 2023 Summer Concert Series.

The Summer Concert Series is bringing back some favorites from years past and featuring some new acts at the venue.

The 1,900 seat amphitheater will host 30 unique shows from June through September that will feature musical acts from the past six decades spanning multiple genres.

Tickets go on sale April 22 for a members-only presale and the general public will be able to purchase tickets starting on May 6.

Members-only presale

Members of Frederik Meijer Gardens can purchase tickets during a presale event from 9 a.m. on April 22 through midnight on May 5.

There is a limit of eight tickets per show, per transaction. Tickets can be purchased:

  • Online at Etix.com (preferred method): handling fee of $15 per order
  • By phone at 800-514-etix (3849): handling fee of $15 per order

Public ticket sale

Public ticket sales begin at 9 a.m. on May 6.

There is a limit of eight tickets per show, per transaction. Tickets can be purchased:

  • Online at Etix.com (preferred method): handling fee of $5 per order (not per ticket) and convenience fee of $5.25 per ticket applies to all sales.
  • By phone at 800-514-etix (3849): handling fee of $5 per order (not per ticket) and convenience fee of $5.25 per ticket applies to all sales.

Ticket prices for each show are listed below.

Meijer Gardens 2023 Summer Concert Series Lineup

Nickel Creek with Gaby Moreno

  • Date: June 8
  • Tickets: $67 presale |  $70 member  |  $72 public

O.A.R.

  • Date: June 11
  • Tickets: $79 presale |  $82 member  |  $84 public

Michael Franti & Spearhead with The Dip

  • Date: June 15
  • Tickets: $58 presale |  $61 member  |  $63 public

Tegan and Sara with Dragonette

  • Date: June 16
  • Tickets: $59 presale |  $62 member  |  $64 public

The Wood Brothers with Shovels & Rope

  • Date: June 18
  • Tickets: $48 presale |  $51 member  |  $53 public

Peter Frampton

  • Date: June 19
  • Tickets: $94 presale |  $97 member  |  $99 public

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

  • Date: June 21
  • Tickets: $69 presale |  $72 member  |  $74 public

Buddy Guy - Damn Right Farewell with Ally Venable

  • Date: June 23
  • Tickets: $74 presale |  $77 member  |  $79 public

Greensky Bluegrass

  • Date: June 28
  • Tickets: $64 presale |  $67 member  |  $69 public

Umphrey’s McGee

  • Date: July 2
  • Tickets: $59 presale |  $62 member  |  $64 public

Jenny Lewis with Jenny O and Hayden Pedigo

  • Date: July 10
  • Tickets: $48 presale |  $51 member  |  $53 public

Tommy Emmanuel, CGP with The Jerry Douglas Band

  • Date: July 12
  • Tickets: $42 presale |  $45member  |  $47 public

Trombone Shorty + Mavis Staples

  • Date: July 19
  • Tickets: $80 presale |  $83 member  |  $85 public

Ben Folds with the Grand Rapids Symphony

  • Date: July 20
  • Tickets: $78 presale |  $81 member  |  $83 public

First Aid Kit with The Weather Station

  • Date: July 21
  • Tickets: $47 presale |  $50 member  |  $52 public

Andy Grammar

  • Date: July 23
  • Tickets: $52 presale |  $55 member  |  $57public

Melissa Etheridge with ZZ Ward

  • Date: July 24
  • Tickets: $74 presale |  $77 member  |  $79 public

Amos Lee with the Grand Rapids Symphony

  • Date: July 26
  • Tickets: $78 presale |  $81 member  |  $83 public

The Revivalists + Band of Horses

  • Date: July 31
  • Tickets: $79 presale |  $82 member  |  $84 public

Orville Peck

  • Date: August 2
  • Tickets: $52 presale |  $55 member  |  $57 public

Boz Scaggs + Keb’ Mo’

  • Date: August 3
  • Tickets: $89 presale |  $92 member  |  $94 public

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with S.G. Goodman

  • Date: August 6
  • Tickets: $96 presale |  $99 member  |  $101 public

Train with Thunderstorm Artis

  • Date: August 7
  • Tickets: $100 presale |  $103 member  |  $105 public

An Evening With Dark Star Orchestra

  • Date: August 10
  • Tickets: $48 presale |  $51 member  |  $53 public

Three Dog Night

  • Date: August 13
  • Tickets: $55 presale |  $58 member  |  $60 public

The Swell Season featuring Markéta Irglová & Glen Hansard

  • Date: August 17
  • Tickets: $60 presale |  $63 member  |  $65 public

Maren Morris with Carter Faith

  • Date: August 18
  • Tickets: $99 presale |  $102 member  |  $104 public

Joss Stone with Stephen Wilson Jr.

  • Date: August 20
  • Tickets: $65 presale |  $68 member  |  $70 public

The Beach Boys

  • Date: August 21
  • Tickets: $75 presale |  $78 member  |  $80 public

Guster

  • Date: September 15
  • Tickets: $49 presale |  $52 member  |  $54 public

“We are extremely thankful to Fred and Lena Meijer, Fifth Third Bank, Harvey Lexus of Grand Rapids, Corewell Health, Steve and Amy Van Andel, the Grand Rapids Symphony and all our sponsors for their commitment in helping make this series possible and allowing us to welcome more people to experience the arts at Meijer Gardens,” said Charles Burke, President & CEO of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

“We are delighted to present another summer of live music in the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater.”

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Daily Blast Live: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out