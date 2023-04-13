Meijer Gardens announces Summer Concerts lineup

The Summer Concert Series is bringing back some favorites from years past and featuring some new acts at the venue.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Frederik Meijer Gardens has announced the lineup for their 2023 Summer Concert Series.

The 1,900 seat amphitheater will host 30 unique shows from June through September that will feature musical acts from the past six decades spanning multiple genres.

Tickets go on sale April 22 for a members-only presale and the general public will be able to purchase tickets starting on May 6.

Members-only presale

Members of Frederik Meijer Gardens can purchase tickets during a presale event from 9 a.m. on April 22 through midnight on May 5.

There is a limit of eight tickets per show, per transaction. Tickets can be purchased:

Online at Etix.com (preferred method): handling fee of $15 per order

By phone at 800-514-etix (3849): handling fee of $15 per order

Public ticket sale

Public ticket sales begin at 9 a.m. on May 6.

Online at Etix.com (preferred method): handling fee of $5 per order (not per ticket) and convenience fee of $5.25 per ticket applies to all sales.

By phone at 800-514-etix (3849): handling fee of $5 per order (not per ticket) and convenience fee of $5.25 per ticket applies to all sales.

Ticket prices for each show are listed below.

Meijer Gardens 2023 Summer Concert Series Lineup

Nickel Creek with Gaby Moreno

Date: June 8

Tickets: $67 presale | $70 member | $72 public

O.A.R.

Date: June 11

Tickets: $79 presale | $82 member | $84 public

Michael Franti & Spearhead with The Dip

Date: June 15

Tickets: $58 presale | $61 member | $63 public

Tegan and Sara with Dragonette

Date: June 16

Tickets: $59 presale | $62 member | $64 public

The Wood Brothers with Shovels & Rope

Date: June 18

Tickets: $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public

Peter Frampton

Date: June 19

Tickets: $94 presale | $97 member | $99 public

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

Date: June 21

Tickets: $69 presale | $72 member | $74 public

Buddy Guy - Damn Right Farewell with Ally Venable

Date: June 23

Tickets: $74 presale | $77 member | $79 public

Greensky Bluegrass

Date: June 28

Tickets: $64 presale | $67 member | $69 public

Umphrey’s McGee

Date: July 2

Tickets: $59 presale | $62 member | $64 public

Jenny Lewis with Jenny O and Hayden Pedigo

Date: July 10

Tickets: $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public

Tommy Emmanuel, CGP with The Jerry Douglas Band

Date: July 12

Tickets: $42 presale | $45member | $47 public

Trombone Shorty + Mavis Staples

Date: July 19

Tickets: $80 presale | $83 member | $85 public

Ben Folds with the Grand Rapids Symphony

Date: July 20

Tickets: $78 presale | $81 member | $83 public

First Aid Kit with The Weather Station

Date: July 21

Tickets: $47 presale | $50 member | $52 public

Andy Grammar

Date: July 23

Tickets: $52 presale | $55 member | $57public

Melissa Etheridge with ZZ Ward

Date: July 24

Tickets: $74 presale | $77 member | $79 public

Amos Lee with the Grand Rapids Symphony

Date: July 26

Tickets: $78 presale | $81 member | $83 public

The Revivalists + Band of Horses

Date: July 31

Tickets: $79 presale | $82 member | $84 public

Orville Peck

Date: August 2

Tickets: $52 presale | $55 member | $57 public

Boz Scaggs + Keb’ Mo’

Date: August 3

Tickets: $89 presale | $92 member | $94 public

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with S.G. Goodman

Date: August 6

Tickets: $96 presale | $99 member | $101 public

Train with Thunderstorm Artis

Date: August 7

Tickets: $100 presale | $103 member | $105 public

An Evening With Dark Star Orchestra

Date: August 10

Tickets: $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public

Three Dog Night

Date: August 13

Tickets: $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public

The Swell Season featuring Markéta Irglová & Glen Hansard

Date: August 17

Tickets: $60 presale | $63 member | $65 public

Maren Morris with Carter Faith

Date: August 18

Tickets: $99 presale | $102 member | $104 public

Joss Stone with Stephen Wilson Jr.

Date: August 20

Tickets: $65 presale | $68 member | $70 public

The Beach Boys

Date: August 21

Tickets: $75 presale | $78 member | $80 public

Guster

Date: September 15

Tickets: $49 presale | $52 member | $54 public

“We are extremely thankful to Fred and Lena Meijer, Fifth Third Bank, Harvey Lexus of Grand Rapids, Corewell Health, Steve and Amy Van Andel, the Grand Rapids Symphony and all our sponsors for their commitment in helping make this series possible and allowing us to welcome more people to experience the arts at Meijer Gardens,” said Charles Burke, President & CEO of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

“We are delighted to present another summer of live music in the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater.”

