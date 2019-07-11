GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Singer Michale Bublé will be performing in Grand Rapids next year.

The show has been scheduled at Van Andel Arena for Tuesday, March 31 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

It has been a busy year for Bublé. He released a new version of the holiday single “White Christmas” on Nov. 1.

Plus, his “Christmas” album streamed over one billion times around the globe last year. It is the most listened to Christmas album in the world.

His 2019 world tour included 82 shows. Bublé has already completed five sold-out world tours, won four Grammy Awards, and sold over 60 million records.

Click here for ticket information.

