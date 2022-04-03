A Michigan city is home to some of the best Wordle players in the country

A recent study determined the best Wordle players in the world and a Michigan city ranked high on the list.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The New York Times-owned word puzzle game, Wordle, boasts over 3 million daily users, and some of the best players are right here in Michigan.

A recent study done by Word.tips, a word game helper website, determined which countries, states and cities were the best at solving the daily Wordle puzzles.

The study used almost 200,000 tweets of people's Wordle results from all over the world to determine which locations performed the best on average.

Surprisingly, the country that has the lowest average amounts of guesses needed to complete the puzzle isn't even a native English speaking country. Sweden took the top spot on the list of countries, only needing an average of 3.72 guesses to complete the puzzle each day.

On average, people from the United States required 3.92 guesses to complete the puzzle, which is only slightly above the worldwide average of 3.919.

Part of the study narrowed its focus to states and cities in the United States and Michigan had a decent showing.

Michigan ranks somewhere in the middle of the pack when compared to other states in America, taking an average of 3.97 guesses to complete the daily puzzle.

The study found that North Dakota had the lowest amounts of guesses in the country to complete the puzzle with an average amount of 3.65 guesses to complete the puzzle.

Alaska and Nebraska are tied for last in the ranking, with an average of 4.22 guesses needed to complete the puzzle each day.

5 best Wordle solving states

North Dakota - 3.65 Delaware - 3.70 New Hampshire - 3.73 South Dakota - 3.79 Vermont - 3.83

Michigan truly shined when it came to the best performing cities in the United States. Ann Arbor had the third best average Wordle guesses required to solve the puzzle in the nation with an average of only 3.59 guesses needed.

5 best Wordle solving cities in the United States

Saint Paul, MN - 3.51 Reading, PA - 3.56 Ann Arbor, MI - 3.59 Berkeley, CA - 3.61 Malden, MA - 3.62

The study also ranked the best Wordle solving cities outside of the United States and Canberra, Australia took the top spot with 3.58 guesses. If the American cities were included in the list of cities outside of the U.S., Ann Arbor would rank fifth overall just behind Canberra.

Read more about the study, its methodology and see the complete lists of cities, states and countries here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.