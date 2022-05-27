Middleville elementary school staff parodies 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' in video about principal

Page Elementary School's music teacher, Jennifer Filipiak shared the parody video on her YouTube page about the school's principal Mr. Bruno.

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Disney's smash hit "Encanto" broke records when it hit number one on the Billboard Top 100 list.

Now, that song has become a household name among kids and adults.

And one music teacher at a Middleville elementary school decided that this wildly popular song was perfect for a parody about their principal.

Why? Because Page Elementary School's principal is named Mr. Bruno.

"I watched Encanto with my own kids at home and heard 'We Don’t Talk About Bruno.' Then I started pondering writing a song about Mr. Bruno because I thought it would be fun for our students. So I wrote the lyrics in January, recorded the vocals a few weeks ago, and then videotaped it and edited it during school the last couple of weeks. Thankfully the staff and Mr. Bruno were willing to go along with my crazy ideas," said Filipiak.

The song, written by Filipiak, does an excellent job of parodying the words of the original in a very clever way. Below is an example of a few lines of the lyrics from both the original and the parody.

We Don't Talk About Bruno

"Hey! Grew to live in fear of Bruno stuttering or stumbling

I could always hear him sort of muttering and mumbling

I associate him with the sound of falling sand, ch-ch-ch"

Have You Seen Mr. Bruno?

"Hey, heading down the hallway, stomach rumbling

Got to the music room searching, fumbling

Look what I found, hey we could start a band ch-ch-ch."

The last line of the parody is in reference to a maraca Filipiak shakes to make the "ch-ch-ch" sound.

"It’s nice to have something positive to bring our students together," added Filipiak.

