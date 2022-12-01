Morgan Wallen announces April 2023 tour stop in Grand Rapids

Country music artist and ACM Milestone Award Winner Morgan Wallen is going on tour again in 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Country music artist Morgan Wallen announced a Grand Rapids tour stop in 2023.

The "Whiskey Glasses" singer's One Night At A Time World Tour is coming to Van Andel Arena on Thursday, April 27.

ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman are supporting acts.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. at VanAndelArena.com.

“Man, what a year 2022 has been with the Dangerous Tour. I had the time of my life, and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am that my fans connected with the Dangerous album the way they did,” Wallen shares.

“I’ve had so many people ask me if I wanted to take some time off; but the truth is - I have been writing and making so much music in my off-time because I feel as inspired as I ever have. It feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling. We are going to run it back next year with the One Night At A Time World Tour. Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y’all there.”

The singer says $3 of every ticket sold for the US dates will benefit the Morgan Wallen Foundation.

