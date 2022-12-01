x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Morgan Wallen announces April 2023 tour stop in Grand Rapids

Country music artist and ACM Milestone Award Winner Morgan Wallen is going on tour again in 2023.

More Videos

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Country music artist Morgan Wallen announced a Grand Rapids tour stop in 2023. 

The "Whiskey Glasses" singer's One Night At A Time World Tour is coming to Van Andel Arena on Thursday, April 27.

ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman are supporting acts. 

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. at VanAndelArena.com. 

“Man, what a year 2022 has been with the Dangerous Tour. I had the time of my life, and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am that my fans connected with the Dangerous album the way they did,” Wallen shares. 

“I’ve had so many people ask me if I wanted to take some time off; but the truth is - I have been writing and making so much music in my off-time because I feel as inspired as I ever have. It feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling. We are going to run it back next year with the One Night At A Time World Tour. Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y’all there.”

The singer says $3 of every ticket sold for the US dates will benefit the Morgan Wallen Foundation.  

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Before You Leave, Check This Out