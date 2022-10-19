Jason Voorhees is the most popular horror villain in Michigan

This hockey-mask-wearing, machete-wielding maniac has the most kills of any other horror villain on the big screen.

MICHIGAN, USA — What scares you the most? An urban legend who murders his victims with a hook, or maybe a psycho in plain clothes, or is it a machete-wielding maniac?

Michiganders and Americans alike are sharing their favorite horror villains by searching online for them and a website has put together the most popular in each state.

GetWindstream releases their study of the most popular horror villains in each state every year and this time around, a unique winner was found.

The American Psycho himself, Patrick Bateman, proved to be the most popular villain in the nation with 19 states searching for him the more than any others. Coming in a close second is the Candyman, with 12 states searching for the hook-wielding urban legend.

Coming in at third on the list, as well as being the most searched in Michigan is the mass murderer in a hockey mask, Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th franchise.

Jason is known as the horror villain with the highest body count from his 12 films, with 151 total victims, according to Screen Rant.

Last year, the most searched horror villain in Michigan, and in the nation, was Norman Bates from Psycho. Bates only had a single state searching for him in 2022, which was North Dakota.

There were a few interesting findings from this year's survey, including that Hellraiser's Pinhead wasn't the top-searched horror villain in any states—despite the fact that Hulu has a reboot of the movie on their platform.

Also, Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger only had two states searching for them the most, West Virginia and Kansas respectively.

Check out the complete list of the most searched horror movie villains in each state here:

You can learn about the methodology that WindStream used to create the study here.

