Hallmark to release 41 all-new holiday movies this season

The Hallmark Channel has released its official "Countdown to Christmas," schedule, and this year, the network will be releasing 41 all-new, holiday movies this season.

The first new movie airs on Oct. 22, "You, Me, & the Christmas Tree," which tells the story of Olivia, Connecticut's expert on evergreens who teams up with Jack, a Christmas tree farmer, to figure out what mysterious illness has come over their firs, according to a press release.

Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from then until Christmas will feature a new movie on the channel, also according to the press release.

Viewers can expect to see familiar faces such as Candace Cameron Bure and John Brotherton ("Fuller House"); Danica McKellar and Jason Hervey ("The Wonder Years"); and Lea Thompson and Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future).

New faces include Jordin Sparks, Ashleigh Murray, Loretta Devine, Luke James, Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams, Basil Wallace, Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Christopher Lloyd, Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui, and Terry O'Quinn.

The network has released its movie schedule through Nov. 7. Additional updates are expected as we get closer to the holiday season.