KDL introduces new free movie streaming service with 30,000 titles

Any one with a Kent District Library card can enjoy Kanopy, a streaming service with a collection of high-quality films that inspire, educate and entertain.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A brand new service offered by the Kent County District Libraries (KDL) was announced Wednesday.

Kanopy, a movie streaming service with over 30,000 titles, is now available for anyone with a KDL library card.

The streaming service allows for up to 10 movie streams per month for card holders and unlimited streams from their Kanopy Kids section.

Kanopy Kids is a collection of content directed at children ages two to eight years old but it can be enjoyed by anyone. The collection includes TV shows, movies, animated storybooks, live-action learning and more.

The streaming service also has thousands of titles for adults to enjoy as well with some of their more recent popular titles being: Lady Bird, Chinatown, I Am Not Your Negro, Miss Representation and Moonlight.

Kanopy has all sorts of entertainment including movies, documentaries, indie films, blockbusters, TV shows and more.

“We are thrilled to add Kanopy to our digital collection in response to growing interest in high-quality digital movie content — this is just another way that KDL can benefit our patrons,” said Jennifer DeVault, Director of Library Operations. “We are committed to delivering an easily accessible and rich online experience to our patrons.”

Kanopy is available to stream on computers, mobile devices, smart TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and more.

Getting started with Kanopy is free for all regular KDL cardholders at kdl.kanopy.com. Library staff is also available to assist at any of the 20 branch locations and by phone at 616.784.2007.

