Grand Rapids-based artist Dylan Bonner was surprised when actress Chloe Bailey tweeted out his 2015 rendition of Ariel.

Bailey has been tapped to play Ariel in Disney's live-action remake of 'The Little Mermaid.' On Wednesday, when the casting announcement was made, Bailey shared Bonner's illustration of Ariel.

Bonner said he found out pretty quickly that Bailey posted his photo.

"I think it's really cool because I assume that she must have seen it and felt some sort of connection to it. Or it made her excited to share the news in that way," he said.

Bonner created the Ariel illustration for a family friend four years ago, so he is not getting any compensation for the actress sharing it.

"That's totally okay. Because when you look at that piece and when you look at the stuff that I do for my own art, they are totally different stylistically," he said. "Yeah I made it, but I don't feel much ownership over it."

Bonner is a freelance artist who has a penchant for drawing mermaids.

"It's what I always drew growing up. I always drew Ariel," Bonner said. "As I got older I wanted to do my own characters."

He has been a freelancer since 2015.

The live-action 'The Little Mermaid' will include songs from the the original 1989 animated version as well as new tunes from original composer Alan Menken and "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Bailey will join Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina in the film, which will be directed by Rob Marshall, who helmed "Mary Poppins Returns."

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

