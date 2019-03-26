GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A special screening of "The Russian Five" was held at Celebration Cinema on Monday night.

Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Grand Rapids Griffins Youth Foundation.

The movie follows five Russian players that moved to Detroit and helped the Red Wings break their Stanley Cup 42-year drought in 1997.

Forwards Sergei Fedorov, Igor Larionov and Vyacheslav Kozlov, and defensemen Viacheslav Fetisov and Vladimir Konstantinov played instrumental roles during the Red Wings' success in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The Red Wings were celebrating their 1997 Stanley Cup championship win when six days later, when Konstantinov was in a limousine accident, which ended his career.

The Griffins Youth Foundation promotes academic excellence, community involvement and healthy lifestyles among the youth of West Michigan, enhancing their lives through hockey and ice-related sports.

