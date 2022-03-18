Movie theatres across the country are screening the 2014 Ukrainian film 'The Guide'

The movie was Ukraine's entry in the Academy Awards in 2014 and all proceeds from ticket sales will go to humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

MICHIGAN, USA — Movie theatres across the country are looking to band together to provide humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

Along with hundreds of theatres around the country, Celebration Cinema locations will be screening Ukraine's 2014 Academy Award entry, "The Guide."

The theatres will donate 100% of the ticket revenue to benefit Ukraine.

“It’s easy to begin to feel numb and crippled by tragic events that are beyond our control,” says Emily Loeks, of Celebration Cinema. “But story connects us. This is one small way to be attentive to history, stand with the people of Ukraine and help.”

Ukraine has a rich history of filmmaking and this film taps into that history. "The Guide" takes place in 1930s Soviet Russia during a massive famine caused by the Soviet agriculture and other policies.

The story centers on the characters of Peter, a 10-year-old boy who has suffered enormous loss, and a blind priest who does everything in his power to help the boy grow and survive with a kind and clear soul, not permanently compromised by what he has experienced.

The film, by Ukrainian film director Oles Sanin, won the Best Actor and Cinematography awards that year at the Odessa International Film Festival.

Donations from cinemas will be forwarded to a special Ukraine Relief Fund that is being managed by Human & Civil Rights Organizations of America, Inc.

Proceeds will be forwarded to selected nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations already active in providing humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian people in Ukraine and nearby countries.

Find screening times at CelebrationCinema.com.

Watch the trailer for the film below:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.