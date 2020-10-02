GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — These days all you need to do is log onto Netflix or other streaming services to watch Oscar nominated movies.

Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids offers state of the art theaters. That's where we met up with Ron Van Timmeren from Celebration Cinema to discuss how streaming services have changed the entertainment industry.

Van Timmeren said users of these services, are also the best movie goers.

"As the growth of streaming services has boomed, it's also been a boom for the production industry, for the content industry," Van Timmeren said. "There's all kinds of content out there, and only so much of it goes to theaters. So it really helps the production of moves."

He added, the more movies get made and the more people enjoy movies, whether on TV or in the theater, it's a good thing for the industry.

Besides, some movies are strictly available in theaters, and not offered on streaming services.

"If you want to see 1917, you can't get that on your television at home," Van Timmeren said. "You have to see it in the theater, which is where it's meant to be seen."

Theaters offer a one of a kind experience, which is something you're not going to get at home.

"It's a communal thing first of all because you're sitting there with a bunch of strangers, and you can feel the energy in the room," Van Timmeren said. "The big sound, the big screen, really does impact you emotionally. You're really free from distractions, you can get into the movie."

