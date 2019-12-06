SUTTONS BAY, Mich. - Actor, comedian and Michigan native, Tim Allen, will be in northern Michigan ahead of the premiere of Toy Story 4.

Allen will appear at the Bay Community Theatre in Suttons Bay, Mich. on June 20 for a special, pre-release premiere of the movie. Allen is the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the animated feature film which will open nationally on June 21.

Tickets have sold out as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 12.

"We are thrilled Tim Allen is supporting The Bay Community Theatre with this special movie event. Tim loves northern Michigan and understands the great value our local theatre provides to the community" says Rick Andrews, Board President of the Bay Community Theatre.

The actor agreed to the special event in Suttons Bay to show support for the local theatre which was set to close last year until a group of concerned citizens jumped in to save it. The Bay Community Theatre is now a non-profit organization supported by volunteers, a small paid staff, and financial help from individuals and local businesses.

The special movie event will begin at 6 p.m. on June 20, 2019 at the theatre, which is located at 214 N. St. Joseph St. Tim Allen will take questions from the audience and have some special surprises before the movie.

