Meijer Gardens announced Thursday that the Air Supply concert originally scheduled for Sunday, July 29, has been postponed.

A member of the band needed "emergency shoulder surgery," and time to recuperate before returning to tour. The concert will be rescheduled for Thursday, August 16.

The band released the following statement:

It is with deep regret that for the first time in their 40-year history Air Supply has been forced to cancel a pair of dates this weekend - including the show this Sunday, July 29 at Meijer Gardens - following Russell Hitchcock’s recent emergency shoulder surgery. As a result, doctors have ordered Russell to rest and recuperate before continuing with the tour. However, this show is now rescheduled for Thursday, August 16th and we are excited that Air Supply will be able to perform at Meijer Gardens in just a few weeks! All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date.

According to Meijer Gardens, fans that are unable to attend on the new date may request a refund by August 3. For credit card refunds, email customerservice@startickets.com

More info here.

