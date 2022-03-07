Hip hop stars coming to Grand Rapids in May

The Grand Rapids stop will include popular Southern and Western Hip Hop stars Juvenile, Scarface, Trina, MJG and Eightball, Trick Daddy and DJ Quik.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The All Star Legends of Hip Hop tour is headed to Van Andel Arena in May.

The Grand Rapids stop will include popular Southern and Western Hip Hop stars Juvenile, Scarface, Trina, MJG and Eightball, Trick Daddy and DJ Quik.

The show is set for Saturday, May 21 at 8 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are available online only on Wednesday, March 9 at 10 a.m., with general sales beginning on Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

Interested individuals can sign up for the Van Andel Arena email list here before noon on Tuesday, March 8 to receive the presale code.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.