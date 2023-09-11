Allegan County Fair reschedules cancelled Nelly performance

Anyone with tickets from the cancelled Saturday show will be able to use those tickets for admission to the Thursday performance.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — After cancelling Nelly's performance at the Allegan County Fair on Saturday, the fair has now announced they've worked with Nelly's management team to reschedule the performance for Thursday, Sept. 14.

The show will start at 7:30 p.m. and doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Gate admission and parking will be waived with a Nelly ticket.

The fair recommends that anyone coming to the performance take a screenshot of their ticket, download it to their wallet or print their ticket off before arriving at the fairgrounds due to a high volume of network connectivity.

The fairgrounds also said they will be increasing the amount of staff working their gate and grandstand entrances to provide a smooth entrance for all attending, but still ask people to plan on arriving early in order to prevent any delay in their entrance.

Anyone who had tickets to the original show that cannot attend the new date can request a refund using a google form the grounds sent out to all ticketholders. However, the deadline for refunds is Sept. 14 at noon. After the deadline, it will be assumed ticketholders intend to attend the newly scheduled show.

Concertgoers with non-charge card purchased tickets can visit the fair office between Sept 20-30 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The fairgrounds said no cash refunds will be issued prior to Sept. 20.

