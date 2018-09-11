Backstreet's back, alright!

The Backstreet Boys are coming to Detroit as part of their biggest tour in almost 20 years.

The iconic 1990s boy band will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Aug. 12, 2019. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday and will start at about $29 on TicketMaster, 313Presents, LiveNation and the Little Caesars Arena box office.

Okay, here we go…. #DNAWorldTour 2019! Our tenth album #BSBDNA out January 25th! Thank you all for coming on this journey. Things are about to get interesting!!!!!! Get all the details on https://t.co/hfKjQlfxDf pic.twitter.com/bii6PY4pZC — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) November 9, 2018

Formed in Orlando, the quintet rose to fame in the mid-1990s, but has flickered in and out of the spotlight since the early 2000s.

This tour is named for the band's 10th studio album, "DNA." Every ticket purchased will include a copy.

