The Piano Man will be playing his first ever stadium show at Comerica Park in Detroit next summer.

It's been five years since Billy Joel made an appearance in Detroit at the Palace of Auburn Hills. The concert will be on Friday, July 10.

Tickets for the Detroit show go on sale on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.

Billy Joel also announced shows at Fenway Park and the Great American Ballpark next year.

