Carrie Underwood is heading to Grand Rapids in October

The eight-time Grammy Award winner is heading to Grand Rapids for The Denim & Rhinestones Tour this fall.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — One of county music's most popular artists is heading to Grand Rapids this fall.

Carrie Underwood announced a stop at Van Andel Arena in October as part of "The Denim & Rhinestones Tour."

Underwood will be joined by special guest Jimmie Allen for the show in Grand Rapids.

“I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again with THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR,” says Underwood. “I’m having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour. I’m excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”

The show is at Van Andel Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale for the show at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 20 at VanAndelArena.com.

VIP Packages are also available for the show and include tickets, meet and greets, custom merchandise and more. For more information, visit CarrieUnderwoodOfficial.com.

A donation of $1 for every ticket sold on the tour will be donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which has been helping America’s heroes since 9/11 by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building custom-designed smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.