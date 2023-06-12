Concerts in the Park returns to Lamar Park in Wyoming

An annual staple of the summer season is about to return to Lamar Park in Wyoming.

WYOMING, Mich. — Grab your camping chair and pull up a spot in the shade. Concerts in the Park is about to returning to Lamar Park in Wyoming.

"We are thrilled. We're excited for one of our most diverse and unique concert experiences that we have brought to Wyoming in years. We will have eight concerts coming to Lamar Park. They are all free and family friendly," said Wyoming's Park and Recreation director, Krashawn Martin.

"There will be activities. There will be food trucks. There will be games. And you can't go wrong with everything being at a park."

The first event of the year will happen on Tuesday, June 13 at 6 p.m. It will feature the Reverend Jesse Ray. City leaders are expecting a great turnout.

"I think that we really know how to show up as a community. Neighbors can come together. Businesses can come together, and we know how to create events and experiences that just bring people together for really wonderful and positive reasons and creating those traditions for families for years to come," Martin said.

The rest of the 2023 lineup includes:

June 20 - Michael Hulett

June 27 - Cabildo

July 11 - Sarena Rae

July 18 - Klay N’ The Mud

July 25 - La Furia Del Ritmo

August 1 - The Soul Syndicate

August 8 - Patty PerShayla & The Mayhaps

