GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - One of the most iconic singers of all time will be in Grand Rapids Tuesday evening.

Motown living legend Diana Ross will be performing at the DeVos Performance Hall July 16 at 7:30 p.m. as part of her "Diamond Diana 75th Birthday: A Year of Celebration Tour."

Ross has had a career that's lasted over 40 years with hits like "I'm Coming Out," "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," and "Endless Love." Ross was born in Detroit and rose to fame as lead singers of Motown Records premier act, The Supremes, in the 1960s. She held 12 top singles after going solo in 1970.

Tickets for tonight's show are still available at last check. Some of the cheapest seats were on the balcony for $67. There are also pricier tickets available in the orchestra section. Find your ticket on www.ticketmaster.com.

