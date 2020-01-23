GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids will host a new two-day rock music festival this summer.

The inaugural Upheaval Festival will feature Disturbed and the reunited Staind. The festival will be held on Friday, July 17 and Saturday July, 18 at Belknap Park.

Belknap Park also is the home of Breakaway Music Festival.

At Upheaval Disturbed will headline Saturday night and Staind on Friday. Skillet, Hellyeah, Chevelle and Avatar are just a few of the other bands playing the festival.

Tickets start at $35 for a one day pass. For ticketing info click here, and get other questions about the event answered at their website.





MORE MUSIC STORIES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.



