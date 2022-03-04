DJ Pauly D headed to Grand Rapids in April

Best known for his role on MTV's reality show Jersey Shore, Pauly D is bringing his tour to Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of MTV's biggest reality stars is bringing his moonlighting DJ gig to Grand Rapids this spring.

DJ Pauly D, of the popular reality TV show Jersey Shore, booked a tour stop in Grand Rapids.

The 18+ show is scheduled for 8 p.m. on April 27 at The Intersection at 133 Grandville Ave. SW.

Tickets are on sale now, with a starting price of $30 apiece.

On Sale - @DJPaulyD throws down at The Intersection on Weds 4/27 and it's going to be a party!



🎫 https://t.co/rXDPY5JhUG pic.twitter.com/vsWEQDFL0l — The Intersection (@sectionlive) March 4, 2022

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.