x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Music

DJ Pauly D headed to Grand Rapids in April

Best known for his role on MTV's reality show Jersey Shore, Pauly D is bringing his tour to Grand Rapids.
Credit: AP
Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio poses for a portrait Mar. 27, 2012 in New York. (AP Photo/Carlo Allegri)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of MTV's biggest reality stars is bringing his moonlighting DJ gig to Grand Rapids this spring. 

DJ Pauly D, of the popular reality TV show Jersey Shore, booked a tour stop in Grand Rapids.

The 18+ show is scheduled for 8 p.m. on April 27 at The Intersection at 133 Grandville Ave. SW.

Tickets are on sale now, with a starting price of $30 apiece. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

Concert under the stars series at GRPM