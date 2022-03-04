DJ Pauly D headed to Grand Rapids in April

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of MTV's biggest reality stars is bringing his moonlighting DJ gig to Grand Rapids this spring.
DJ Pauly D, of the popular reality TV show Jersey Shore, booked a tour stop in Grand Rapids.
The 18+ show is scheduled for 8 p.m. on April 27 at The Intersection at 133 Grandville Ave. SW.
Tickets are on sale now, with a starting price of $30 apiece.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.