Music

Jonas Brothers bringing their 'FIVE ALBUMS. ONE NIGHT.' tour to Grand Rapids

The Jonas Brothers are coming to Grand Rapids this November!
Credit: AP
The Jonas Brothers, Joe, from left, Nick and Kevin announce to the fans "It's time for Dodger baseball!" during before the team's baseball game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Jonas Brothers are coming to Grand Rapids!

Tuesday, Nov. 21, the three brothers will take the stage at Van Andel Arena as part of their American-leg of their world tour.

The show is a part of their 'FIVE ALBUMS. ONE NIGHT.' tour, which features a catalog of songs from all of their albums.

You can register for tickets now through July 31, ticket sales begin Friday August 4 at 10 a.m.

Since their start in 2005 the band has sold over 20 million albums, have had two Grammy Award nominations, earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits and most recently claimed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

