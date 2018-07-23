GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It's not Second Hand News, it's confirmed!

Fleetwood Mac is bringing their tour to Van Andel Arena this fall. The GRAMMY-award winning band will be on stage in Grand Rapids on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018.

The tour will feature Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.

The show will start at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 27 at 10 a.m. and can be bought online at Ticketmaster.com, the Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place box office or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

