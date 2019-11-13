DETROIT — Country music star Garth Brooks is coming to Michigan next year.

The singer-songwriter's show is set for the Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. It's his only stadium date in Michigan.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. There is an 8 ticket limit for purchasers. Find them online at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or by calling the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784.

The February show is the first time Brooks will play Ford Field, according to WXYZ. This is his first show in Detroit since playing the Joe Louis Arena on back-to-back weekends in February 2015.

