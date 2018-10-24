GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - If you were hoping to see the Goo Goo Dolls Wednesday night, we've got some unfortunate news.

The Goo Goo Dolls show at 20 Monroe Live in Grand Rapids has been canceled. According ot the group, the cancellation is due to illness. Refunds can be made at the ticket holder's place of purchase.

Photo courtesy of 20 Monroe Live.

