GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Country singer Granger Smith just lost his youngest son, River Kelly Smith, and will not perform at the B93 Birthday Bash.

The news of the 3-year-old's death surfaced Thursday. In a statement put out by Smith's label, his son died after an undisclosed accident. The artist's representative confirmed with Good Morning America that the child died by drowning at the family's home.

Doctors were unable to revive the 3-year-old, despite their fest efforts. The family donated his organs to other children.

Smith said in a post on Instagram that his family is heartbroken and is asking that donations be made to the Dell Children's Medical Center of Central Texas.

Granger Smith was in the lineup for the B93 Birthday Bash happened Saturday, June 8 at the Fifth Third Ball Park. However, B93 posted a statement Friday morning confirming that Smith would not perform and that Jimmie Allen will take his place on stage.

Due to a horrible tragedy, Granger Smith will not be performing at Birthday Bash Saturday night. Jimmie Allen will take the stage in place of Granger. Our thoughts and prayers are with Granger and his family.

